HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in a 1972 murder in Waikiki appeared in court, via conference call, Thursday.

Tudor Chirila is charged with murder in the second degree for the killing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson, in her Waikiki apartment.

Chirila fought his extradition from California for several months but was returned to Honolulu to face the charges.

His bail has been set at $1 million and a trial has been set for Feb. 6.