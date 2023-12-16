HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to an incident involving a shooting and stabbing in Kalihi early Saturday morning, Dec. 16.

According to HPD, the violent incident happened near the intersection of Rose and Middle streets just shortly before 12:50 a.m.

Yellow police tape blocks off the scene of an attempted murder investigation in Kalihi, Hawaii on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Yellow police tape blocks off the scene of an attempted murder investigation in Kalihi, Hawaii on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people in the area. After brief altercation, the suspect then left in his vehicle.

However, the suspect did return to the group, stepped out of his vehicle and allegedly began shooting a firearm at the them. He’s also accused of stabbing a 50-year-old man who tried to intervene, said police.

As a result, first responders said a 43-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound near his lower back and the 50-year-old had a stab wound to his left shoulder. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said both patients were taken the hospital in serious condition.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD said the suspect fled the scene and they have opened a first degree attempted murder investigation.