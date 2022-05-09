HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lakaysha Faitele, 18, appeared in court on Monday, May 9, and pleaded not guilty to allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old girl she knew at an apartment in Kapolei.

Faitele was charged with attempted murder on Saturday, April 30.

Faitele understood the charges that were against her in court. Her lawyer requested supervised release; however, if it was denied, her lawyer also asked for a reduced bail of $100,000.

The judge denied the supervised release to her mother, stating because of the serious nature of the allegations made against her, she is considered “a high risk” to the community and the amount of bail will remain the same at this time.

Faitele’s residence and job were verified by the state, and her bail was set at $500,000.

The next court date is set for July 11, 2022.