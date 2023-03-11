HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have announced that 44-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo of Ocean View, was charged with offenses including attempted murder, abuse of a family member, car theft and firearms charges.

The charges came after he was arrested just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, in the Hāmākua district.

Hawaii Island police said Kahihikolo, a wanted fugitive with outstanding bench warrants, was the subject of a five-day manhunt after police initiated an attempted murder investigation following a domestic shooting on Tuesday morning in Ocean View.

Additionally, police have also charged 26-year-old Jacqueline Keana‘aina, of Kailua-Kona, with a litany of criminal felony and misdemeanor offenses following the officer-involved-shooting incident on Friday in Kona.

Hawaii Island police added that on Friday morning, Area II Vice detectives received information that Kahihikolo was in the Kona area and in the company of individuals who were in possession of two stolen vehicles, a silver Chevy Malibu and a white Dodge sedan.

Vice detectives canvassed the area and observed a male driver in a Chevy Malibu, who was later identified as 32-year-old Kainoa Kahele-Bishop, of Kailua-Kona. A female passenger, later identified as Keana‘aina, was also observed traveling southbound on Kamakaeha Avenue.

Hawaii Island police said detectives attempted to contact the two while stopped at the intersection of Kamakaeha Avenue and Palani Road, however, Kahele-Bishop ignored the officers’ lawful commands to show them his hands and began reaching for an object. The police said that in fear for their safety, the two detectives discharged their duty weapons, striking Kahele-Bishop, who died at the scene.

Hawaii Island police said that detectives from Area II Criminal Investigation Section recovered two fire arms after executing a search warrant on the Chevy Malibu. The firearms confiscated include a loaded sawed-off shotgun and an unloaded bolt-action rifle, with more than 25 rounds of ammunition and one spent round of ammunition. Eight credit cards not belonging to either of the occupants, were also recovered.

Hawaii Island police said Kahele-Bishop had an outstanding parole violation with the Hawaii Paroling Authority and was also a person of interest in an attempted burglary investigation that occurred on February 26 in the 92-8000 block of Tiki Lane in Ocean View.

Hawaii Island police added that Keana‘aina suffered minor injuries in the traffic crash and was treated at the scene by Hawaii Fire Department medics. Afterwards, she was arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station.

The police mentioned as well that as the shooting incident was occurring, the white Dodge sedan, believed to be driven by Kahihikolo, was seen traveling northbound towards Waimea. The vehicle was abandoned less then two hours later in the area of Highway 19 near the 40 mile marker in the Hāmākua district.

Following the five day manhunt, which was extracted by HPD’s Special Response Team, HPD K9 scent-detection dogs, air assets from Hawaii Fire Department and assistance from FBI personnel, Kahihikolo was found in the same vicinity of where he abandoned the Dodge sedan. He was arrested March 11, just before 11 a.m.

Ronald Kahihikolo mug shot, March 2023. (Courtesy Hawaii Island Police) Jacqueline Keana‘aina mug shot, March 2023. (Courtesy Hawaii Island Police)

After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday afternoon, Kahihikolo was charged with:

second-degree attempted murder.

abuse of a family/household member.

ownership/possession of a firearm, prohibited.

carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

first-degree theft.

resisting an order to stop.

contempt of court.

two counts of violations of conditions of release on bail, recognizance, or supervised release.

two counts of discharge of sureties.

Kahihikolo’s bail was set at $263,000. He remains in police custody awaiting his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday morning, March 13, at Hilo District Court.

After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday afternoon, Keana‘aina was charged with:

first-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

two counts of ownership/possession of a firearm, prohibited.

ownership/possession of ammunition, prohibited.

place to keep loaded firearms other than pistols and revolvers.

place to keep unloaded firearms other than pistols and revolvers.

carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway.

eight counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

revocation of probation.

discharge of sureties.

Keana‘aina was also charged with first-degree attempted burglary stemming from an attempted residential break-in on Sunday, February 26, on Tiki Lane in Ocean View. Kahele-Bishop was a person of interest in that investigation.

Keana‘aina’s bail was set at $323,000. She remains in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending her initial court appearance on Monday morning, March 13, at Kona District Court.