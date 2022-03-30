HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 17-year-old student was arrested for bringing a revolver to his Big Island school.

Hawaii Island police responded to an emergency call on Tuesday, March 29 around 3:00 p.m. about a student possibly in possession of a revolver at Kamehameha Schools.

When police arrived at the campus, they learned that the school’s security had already detained the student suspect and retrieved the revolver from him.

School administrators discovered a social media post with a photo of the student with the revolver, which prompted the school to find the student.

Police said the school administrators found the handgun in his waistband. The student did not point the gun at anyone and the school did not go on lockdown.

Although the gun looked like an authentic gun, police determined it was a starter gun that could not fire any bullets because the barrel had a piece of welded metal inside of it.

“Though this firearm was not loaded or operational, we treat these types of threats to our schools seriously and will aggressively prosecute these types of incidents,” said Puna District Captain Scott Amaral.



“Working in cooperation with Kamehameha Schools, this incident was resolved quickly and peacefully with minimal interruption to school functions. Our children deserve to be able to learn and grow in a safe environment and not be afraid of gun violence.”

The County Prosecutors Office charged the juvenile with disorderly contact and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Police said the student was transported to the Pahoa police station and released to his guardian.

Students are encouraged to let an adult know if someone brought a weapon to school.

If anyone has information on this incident they may contact the police at 808-935-3311 or email Robert.Kamau@hawaiicounty.gov.