HONOLULU (KHON2) — New details were released about the couple accused of stealing the identities of two dead infants. A grand jury indicted the couple of multiple charges.

In court on Thursday, prosecutors told a judge that investigators found an invisible ink kit in the couple’s Kapolei home, along with coded messages.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

These are some of the details revealed by prosecutors in the detention hearing for Walter Primrose. He and his wife, Gwynn Morrison are accused of stealing the identities of two dead infants and lived under those false identities for more than three decades.

During Thursday’s hearing the feds said that when the couple left Texas, where they’re originally from, they told family members that they were entering a witness protection program.

Prosecutors also told the judge that witnesses said the couple had “a long standing interest in espionage.” The feds had also presented old pictures of the two wearing what was described as KGB uniforms.

The judge ruled that Primrose should remain in custody. Morrison’s detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Walter Primrose and his wife, Gwynn Morrison, face charges of conspiracy, aggravated ID theft and lying to get passports. During the detention hearing, prosecutors revealed more details about the couple, portraying them as possible spies, so the feds said he should not be released.

In addition to the old photos of the couple wearing what the feds said are KGB uniforms, the prosecutor said a search of the couple’s house in Kapolei found an invisible ink kit, documents with coded language, as well as maps showing military bases.

Court documents said Primrose joined the U.S. Coast Guard when they moved to Hawaii more than 20 years ago and then worked for the Department of Defense using the false identity.

The prosecutor said when they left Texas in the 1980’s the couple told family that they were entering a witness protection program. And that witnesses told investigators that the couple had, “A long standing interest in espionage.”

And when the two were alone in a room, they were recorded “referring to things consistent with espionage.”

Primrose’s attorney, Craig Jerome, asked the judge to release Primrose and put him on house arrest said there’s no actual evidence that he’s a spy. And that the charges are a “purely white-collar non-violent offense.”

As for the photos of the couple in uniform, he said it can be “just as easily explained as being a costume as anything else.”

The story has made national headlines and reopened old wounds for the family of the ID theft victims.

“It just hurts and I just said I’m glad my mom is in the hands of the Lord right now and she is not having to hear all of this,” said Tonda Ferguson Montague.

She said her sister died more than 50 years ago. And hearing that Morrison had been using her sister’s identity all those years has been especially painful for her 91-year-old father.

“He just said to me, ‘Why can’t they just let that little baby rest in peace?”‘ said Montague.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Morrison’s attorney said she will also ask the judge to release Morrison. Her detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.