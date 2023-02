HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor appeared in court on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 9.

According to court documents, Heyer is accused of providing something of value to a minor in exchange for sex.

Heyer has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

His trial is scheduled for April 10 and his bail is set at $100,000.