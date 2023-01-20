HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stephen Brown was found guilty of all charges in the brutal 2017 killing of North Shore mother Telma Boinville and the kidnapping of her then 8-year-old daughter.

After deliberating for less than a day, the jury in the murder trial of Brown handed down its verdict on Friday, Jan. 20.

Brown was found guilty of murder in the second degree, two counts of kidnapping and burglary in the first degree.

The verdict came after multiple trial dates and emotional testimony in the murder investigation that opened in 2017.

Close friends of murder victim Telma Boinville holding hands as they await the verdict for the suspect Stephen Brown inside a Hawaii court room on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

The main argument in the case focused on blood evidence and Brown’s claims against his then-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand.

Brown testified that it was Dandurand who had tied up Boinville at a North Shore beach house and when he stepped outside and then returned he found Boinville had been killed.

However, the prosecution said that when the couple was arrested blood was found on Brown’s clothes and shoes and not Dandurand’s.

The defense pointed out that if Brown had killed Boinville there would have been more blood on the suspect and on Boinville’s daughter who Brown carried from inside a truck and into the home.

Dandurand’s trial date is scheduled for July facing the same charges of murder, kidnapping and burglary.