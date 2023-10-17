HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public safety officer in charge of training deputies and adult corrections officers pled guilty to four charges on Tuesday, Oct. 17, announced the Department of the Attorney General.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The department said concerns were raised about Department of Public Safety (PSD) Training Officer J. Marte Martinez’ educational background so the PSD initiated an internal investigation.

An undated photo of Department of Public Safety Training Officer J. Marte Martinez in court in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Ms. Martinez knowingly submitted false documents about her educational background to misdirect an internal investigation looking into that exact issue,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “The people of Hawaii rightfully expect integrity from public servants, and the Department of the Attorney General will forcefully prosecute this type of criminal behavior.”

According to PSD, Martinez pled guilty to submitting false transcripts believed to be from two mainland universities. She faces charges of tampering with a government record and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

PSD said Martinez remains employed and while they are aware of the criminal proceedings they cannot comment on personnel matters.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The State of Hawaii hiring process is sound. Ms. Martinez’s deception was detected, investigated, and now criminally addressed,” PSD said in a portion of a statement.