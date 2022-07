HONOLULU (KHON2) — State Representative Matt LoPresti’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf in court on Monday, July 18.

LoPresti was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant on Thursday, July 16 around 11:45 p.m. on Fort Weaver Road in the Ewa area.

He was released after posting $500 bail.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for September.