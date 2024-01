HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi State Capitol was evacuated on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3.

According to communications from the capitol, the building was “evacuated and locked down … due to a threat to the building.”

Officials reported that everyone was safely evacuated and said that information will be released soon with more details.

KHON2.com will have more information as it becomes available.