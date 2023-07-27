HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have announced that they have opened an assault investigation after they said a man was stabbed following an argument with the suspect they arrested.

The alleged assault occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 on Kuwili Street in Iwilei.

Police said the alleged victim went to the Punawai Rest Stop to report the incident. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that they responded to the 911 call at around 11:30 a.m.

EMS personnel indicated that treated the patient for a stab wound in his upper body.

Police said that have been no arrests made.