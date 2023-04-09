HONOLLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Service said they responded to a 911 call at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

According to EMS, a 25-year-old male was stabbed in his chest around 11 p.m.

EMS said they administered lifesaving treatment at the scene. He was transported to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.

The stabbing occurred in the Chinatown area of North Hotel Street and Nuʻuanu Avenue.

The Honolulu Police Department said they are investigating the incident.

This story is still unfolding. KHON2 will report any updates.