HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a stabbing has occurred in the Honolulu Airport area.

A 23-year-old male was stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m.

EMS said they provided advanced life saving procedures on the victim before being transported in serious condition to a local area hospital.

Officials have confirmed that the suspect in the stabbing has been found.

This is a developing story.