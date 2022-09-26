HONOLULU (KHON2) — Days after a special session was said to be unlikely, Speaker of the House, Scott Saiki said two-thirds of House members agreed to convene.

The special session will address the process by which felony charges are brought against individuals.

The current method for bringing charges is done by complaint and preliminary hearing. However, a Hawaii Supreme Court case in early September changed that.

Honolulu Prosecutor, Steve Alm said, “The Hawaii Supreme Court in Obrero ruled that this method, complaint and preliminary hearing, is now unlawful because of an obsolete 1905 statute that was overlooked when the constitution was amended 40 years ago. My office has over 160 cases that were charged under the complaint and preliminary hearing process and approved by judges for trial. This includes 25 murders, attempted murders, and manslaughters, over 40 robberies, and many other serious crimes such as arson, kidnapping, and sexual assault. Defense counsel, who have long lauded the virtues of the preliminary hearing process, are now using the Hawaii Supreme Court’s decision to try to free their clients from jail.”

Saiki sent a letter to the senate president informing him of their agreeing to convene a special session. In the letter, Saiki urged President Ronald Kouchi to convene as soon as possible.

The legislature is said to be working on a joint bill.