HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lori Vallow Daybell was known to family and friends as a loving wife, a devoted mom and a woman of God. She now sits in jail waiting to stand trial in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife and her two youngest children.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Netflix unfolds the 3-part docuseries in “Sins of Our Mother,” which is available to view at 9 p.m. Hawaii time. For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby is sharing insight into his family’s history and how they ended up where they are today.

“My mom was just playing every card on everybody,” Colby says in the trailer. Watch it here.

“Honestly, Lori and Charles looked like they had the ideal marriage,” an unidentified person says in the trailer, “but her beliefs had become a lot more extreme.”

“After she met Chad Daybell, she changed.”

Top row: (L to R) Lori Vallow Daybell; Alex Cox; Steven Cope; Adam Cox.Bottom row: (L to R) Janice Cox, Barry Cox, Melani Pawlowski, Stacey Cox, Summer Shiflet in “Sins of Our Mother.” (Courtesy: Netflix © 2022)

(L to R) Charles Vallow, Colby Ryan and Lori Vallow in Sins of Our Mother. (Courtesy: Netflix © 2022)

The complex and bizarre case began in 2018 when the pair met and began embracing their apocalyptical system of cult-like beliefs of “zombies” and “vibrations.” Several family members and friends told detectives that Lori and Chad had a strange doomsday-focused belief system.

On July 11, 2019, police said Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Phoenix, Arizona. That’s when police launched their investigation. Cox claimed self-defense and was never charged. He died five months later of an apparent blood clot in his lungs.

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

Lori Vallow, 46, faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with an Idaho court. (Credit: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Documents from the Chandler Police Department in Arizona offered a detailed look at the Daybells via text messages, computer files and interviews with close friends and family members. Read the full story here.

Lori’s children were missing for months in 2019, but their bodies were eventually found buried in the yard outside Chad’s home in Idaho. In 2020, the Daybells were arrested on Kauai.

Lori and Chad are charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori’s children 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They are also charged in the death of Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell, who died unexpectedly at home in Idaho. Investigators were suspicious of the death after Chad married Lori two weeks later in Hawaii.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges. They could face the death penalty if convicted.

The Arizona legal proceedings are on hold while the Idaho case is underway. Click here for more.