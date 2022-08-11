HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old Texas woman has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend and now faces extradition proceedings for Florida. Courtney Clenney, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on platforms like Instagram and OnlyFans, was arrested at a Hakalau residence on the Big Island on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

She is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in Hilo Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.

“Every act of violence in a relationship is always an act of domestic violence. Those words — domestic violence — should have a decidedly ugly feel to them,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said during a news conference on Thursday. “Violence brings us directly to the reason we are here today, which is the killing of Christian Obumseli.”

According to the county medical examiner, Obumseli died from a “forceful downward thrust” from a blade that went 3 inches into his chest, piercing a major artery. The death occurred on April 3 at the couple’s Miami apartment.

“Evidence gathered during the investigation of Christian’s death showed that since November of 2020, he and the defendant Clenney had been involved in an extremely tempestuous and combative relationship,” Rundle said.

As an example of this, Rundle said the security and building staff at the Miami apartment documented many incidents of loud arguments between the couple after they moved into their place in January 2022.

“Tenants as far as two floors above were making complaints to security and building management about the noises and the ruckus,” Rundle explained. She added that this problem had the building management move toward evicting the couple due to the many complaints.

Rundle said, in a statement to police, Clenney admitted to killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self defense. Clenney claimed Obumseli had shoved her against the wall, by the neck, then threw her to the ground but allowed her to get up. It was at that point that she went to the kitchen to grab a knife, she said.

“As Christian sort of approached her, she threw the knife at him from a distance that she’s estimated to be about 10 feet,” Rundle said. “The police observed no visible injuries.”

However, the medical examiner said throwing the knife from that distance would not have caused Obumseli’s fatal stab wound.

“The violent and toxic 2-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder,” said Rundle. “Personal relationships should never involve domestic violence, and make no mistake about it, domestic violence is a crime.”