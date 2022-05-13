HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three businesses at Ewa Town Center were the latest victims of a smash-and-grab on Friday morning.

Employees from Ramen Ya, Genki Sushi and Subway arrived to see that their windows were smashed open.

Ramen Ya and Genki Sushi said some cash was stolen. Subway said nothing was stolen from their shop because they do not keep cash in the store overnight.

Bussinesses in the Ewa Town Center board up their glass doors after they were smashed in a burglary on April 13, 2022.

“I’m very upset and I was very scared this morning,” said Subway Manager Allison Costa. “I got call from my boss. I live only 10 — 15 minutes away so she called me and she told me we got burglarized”

Honolulu police have classified the incident as a second-degree burglary investigation.

Stolen cash leaves register empty after a smash-and-grab on three businesses in the Ewa Town Center on April 13, 2022.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Police urge anyone with information to call police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.