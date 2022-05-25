HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three businesses at the Aina Haina Shopping Center were broken into and robbed early Wednesday morning.

Shattered glass at the front door is left waiting for some business owners who don’t know about it yet. The incident happened around 1:18 a.m. on May 25.

The three eateries that were robbed include Jack’s Restaurant, Aina Haina Chop Suey and Mama Pho.

“They smashed the front and went for the register. It was all three of us, I don’t know what they took from them but they just took our register,” said Norman Chung, owner of Mama Pho.

At Jack’s Restaurant, the owner told KHON2 that the burglars took $100 of change that was left in the register.

A few businesses at Koko Marina Center that were smashed into on Wednesday, May 25.

These break-ins are a part of multiple businesses on the east side of Honolulu that was broken into overnight. There were other shops at Koko Marina Center with glassed doors shattered as well on Wednesday morning.

The suspects have not yet been identified. Honolulu police are investigating.