SHOPO says murder suspect should not have been released after alleged assault on HPD officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The police officers union, SHOPO, said they want the prosecutor’s office to investigate why Michael Armstrong, a murder suspect, was never charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer the night before the murder of a woman right outside the Kapolei Police Station.

Armstrong had been living in a halfway house here in Mililani where he allegedly punched an officer who was talking to a worker that had complained about Armstrong.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Neighbors said they heard a lot of yelling before and after police officers arrived.

“I heard them saying officer got hurt or something and I was like oh, that’s different. And so that’s when I think more of the police came and the ambulance came to the check on that situation,” said Kristin Kobayashi, who lives nearby.

SHOPO President Robert Cavaco said Armstrong punched the officer in the head but the officer was able to subdue Armstrong.

“The officer made the arrest, it’s a felony, took the suspect to the station and detectives were on it. They conferred the case and it was declined by the prosecutor’s office,” said Cavaco.

“In this instance, there was more information that was requested and we were unable to charge the individual. So he was released pending further investigation,” said Honolulu Police Department Interim Chief Rade Vanic during the Honolulu Police Commission meeting.

Cavaco said there was no reason for the prosecutor’s office to request more information. And he wants prosecutors to come up with answers.

“I think the prosecutor shall be held accountable for this, that an investigation needs to be done. Why was the case declined? The savage murder that took place never should’ve happened,” said Cavaco.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The prosecutor’s office sent a statement that said:

“Follow-up investigation by both HPD and the Department was needed… This follow-up investigation entails going to the scene of the assault… We did not want to immediately charge Armstrong with a misdemeanor because he would have gone to court the next day and likely pled guilty… which would have foreclosed us from later charging him with felony assault… He would likely have faced very little consequence, if any, for his actions… HPD and the Department agreed that Armstrong would be released pending that further investigation.”