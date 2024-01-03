HONOLULU (KHON2) — The island-wide manhunt and pursuit of armed suspect Sidney Tafokitau on Monday, Dec. 1 that ended in gunfire has some asking questions about the Honolulu Police Department’s policy on pursuing suspects.

The police officer’s union State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers said there is some leeway in that policy and the union stands behind the decision to pursue the suspect.

“You have to follow policies of procedures from the department and use your training and experience and make you know decisions with common sense. And sometimes policies cannot be followed to at to bring somebody into custody because the situation is so rapid. And we believe, and I’m just speculating, that plain clothes officers continued to follow the suspect around the island because they knew they had to take him into custody. It was basically an active shooter that they were dealing with.” Robert Cavaco, SHOPO President

Cavaco commended the officers for their bravery.

HPD said it is reviewing its policy.