HONOLULU (KHON2 ) — The Honolulu prosecutor, Steve Alm, addressed an officer involved shooting at an Ahuimanu public housing complex on Dec. 28, 2020.

It was part of independent investigations that Alm and his team undertook of cases that preceded his time in office.

Forty-five-year-old Caillen Gentzler of Wahiawa died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.

At the time of the shooting, police said that Gentzler ran from officers, got into his car and drove towards them, at which time they fired their weapons. A stolen rifle was recovered in the vehicle during the investigation.

Gentzler was wanted in connection with a kidnapping case and had an outstanding warrant. He also had a list of previous convictions, including robbery and firearms charges.

“This is another instance in which the officers used deadly force to protect themselves while attempting to make a lawful arrest,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “The use of deadly force is regrettable. However, it is justified when a law enforcement officer is threatened with possible death or serious injury while performing their sworn duties. Therefore, no charges will be filed against the Acting Sergeant or the Officer who shot at Gentzler.”