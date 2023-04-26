HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of throwing a chemical substance on his ex-girlfriend in Mililani in April has been indicted by an Oahu Grand Jury Wednesday, April 26.

Paul Cameron is charged with attempted murder and firearms offenses. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Meanwhile, it’s been nearly three weeks since police said a masked man tried to shoot at Davina Licon and doused her with acid outside of a Miliani gym.

Her family told KHON2, the 20-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU and is suffering from severe chemical burns on over 30 percent of her body.

“She’s a survivor. She’s a warrior, and we just pray,” said Davina Licon’s mother. “We welcome all prayers. God almighty saved her life. This could’ve had a real different outcome, and I’m just grateful to God that we still have her here with us and that she continues to fight.”

After an extensive investigation, Licon’s ex-boyfriend was indicted for attempted murder and firearms offenses.

According to prosecutors, digital evidence was recovered from Cameron’s phone placing him at the crime scene; and police found evidence that he searched the internet about acid a week before the attack. Cameron’s attorney claims that cell phone data will prove that he wasn’t near the scene.

Licon’s family said the trauma she has endured is unimaginable and will leave her with physical and mental scars for the rest of her life.

“You just never know; you never know. There’s evil out there in the world,” said Licon’s mother.

“This is an unfortunate time for our family, but we don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” said Licon’s sister.

The Texas-native was two weeks away from competing in her first bodybuilding competition when the attack happened. Now, her dreams are on hold.

“Although this has greatly hindered her progress in that industry, she’s strong,” Licon’s sister said.

As Licon remains in the hospital, her family is staying strong and has no doubt justice will be served.

“We just have to have faith in the Judicial system and the criminal system, and we just pray and pray that she gets her justice by sharing her story,” Licon’s mother said.

The 20-year-old’s family said, it’s going to be a long and difficult road to recovery, requiring multiple surgeries.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to help Licon’s family with medical expenses. For more information, click here.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We’re just looking for the help of the community during this difficult time in my family’s life, especially Davina’s life and she needs the support,” said Licon’s mother.