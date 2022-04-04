HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirmed sheriffs deputies recovered four weapons that were taken from a burglary at the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

The burglary happened on March 10.

An assault rifle is one of the four weapons recovered.

Public safety officials said the sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department are following all leads to get back the other firearms that were stolen in the burglary.