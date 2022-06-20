HONOLULU (KHON2) — State sheriffs arrested missing Oahu Community Correctional extended furlough inmate George Williams Jr. after he turned himself in just before 2 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

An extended furlough inmate lives and works outside of OCCC. They are required to check in as directed.

Williams Jr. was supposed check in on June 17 but he did not.

Sheriffs made arrangements with Williams Jr. to turn himself in.

He was serving time for robbery. He was tentatively approved for parole release for June 23. He now faces an escape charge.

Williams Jr. is being processed at the Sheriff Division Booking Station on Keawe Street.

He will be returned to OCCC.