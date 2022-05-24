HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety warned that schemers are impersonating sheriffs to ask for money on the phone.

The schemer will say the person owes money for traffic citations or contempt warrants.

The person is instructed to bring the money to the Department of Public Safety Administration Offices on Alakea Street. The department reports some victims paid in cryptocurrency.

The Department of Public Safety said sheriffs do not call, text or email people to ask for person information or for payment.

If you get a schemer that is doing this, contact the Sheriff Division at 586-1352.