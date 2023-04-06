HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Just months after his brother was freed from decades in prison after serving time in connection with the Dana Ireland murder, Shawn Schweitzer is also seeking to have his conviction overturned.

This according to a “Petition to vacate” filed in Hilo’s Circuit Court on Thursday, April 6.

An attorney with the “California Innocence Project” says the judgment against him in connection with the 1991 murder.

“Schweitzer has steadfastly maintained his innocence for over 28 years” his attorney said.

He added.

“Today, newly discovered forensic evidence provides powerful evidence of Mr. Schweitzer’s innocence and wholly discredits the State’s case,” said his attorney.

The petition said in the alternative if the court won’t vacate the judgment, he seeks to withdraw his previous guilty plea and have the case dismissed that way.

Shawn Schweitzer was 16 at the time of Ireland’s death.

He had pled guilty to kidnapping and manslaughter and was sentenced to just a year in jail with credit for time served.

His brother Albert Ian Schweitzer spent two decades behind bars and was set free in January with representation of the “Hawaii Innocence Project,” which found that the DNA evidence in the case was not a match for any of the three men originally connected to Ireland’s brutal kidnapping, rape and murder.

Frank Pauline, Jr. was also convicted, but he died behind bars.

KHON2 hasw reached out to Hawaii county prosecutors for comment and have not yet heard back.