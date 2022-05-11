HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested a suspect in relation to a body that was found unresponsive in Kalihi.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, someone passing by a bus stop found a 51-year-old woman unresponsive at around 6:50 a.m. on April 21.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services was then called to the scene where they pronounced the victim dead.

Later, at around 2:30 p.m., a witness contacted HPD and said that the woman had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police stated that the incident was captured on video surveillance the night before.

Through investigation, HPD reported a 47-year-old suspect was positively identified and arrested on Tuesday, May 10.

The suspect is in custody for sex assault in the second degree and attempted sex assault in the second degree, said police.