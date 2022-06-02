HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Prosecuting Attorney announced that a 21-year-old man was charged with habitual property crime on Thursday.

According to the department, Elijah Hodges was charged after two thefts from a Texaco store in Kailua on May 31.

Prosecutors said that Hodges is a serial offender with four prior misdemeanor theft convictions in the Kailua and Waikiki areas.

“Our businesses and residents deserve to be kept safe from repeat shoplifters, virtually all of whom face very few consequences when convicted of misdemeanors,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Hodges is being held on $11,000 bail.