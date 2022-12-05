HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of fatally shooting a townhouse complex manager in Ewa Thursday made his first court appearance Monday, Dec. 5.

Court documents say, shooting suspect, Patrick Tuputala, was seen by witnesses getting out of a vehicle and walking towards the victim in the parking lot of the Palm Villas. The documents go on to say, witnesses heard three gunshots and then saw the victim on the ground.

Officials say, Tuputala took off and was later arrested after turning himself into Sheriffs Thursday night, Dec. 1. Tuputala remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Court documents identify the victim as Phillip Huth, the property manager of the townhome complex.

Huth’s family and friends are still shocked and are calling Thursday’s shooting a senseless tragedy.

“It was so unbelievable then, and it’s incredibly unbelievable now,” said Nathaniel Rhodes, a family friend of the Huth’s and neighbor.

KHON2 has learned that Huth was a family man, leaving behind a wife and several children. A longtime friend of the family and neighbor says the victim was one of a kind.

“I’m left with the memory that he had a smile on his face like the last time I saw him, but it’s extremely tragic that this happened. The community is going to remember him as a great guy, great smile, and very friendly.”

For residents at the Palm Villas, they’ll remember the victim as a kind and caring property manager who looked over everyone.

“He also liked to make sure the community was safe so he was going about his job and about his duties to make sure the area was clean and that everyone who was supposed to be here was here and everyone who wasn’t, wasn’t.”

Those who knew Huth say, they’re glad the suspect turned himself in, but they’re still on edge.

“That brings some relief while at the same time, the community does have to grapple with safety and security around their homes. We all look out for each other and that’s a good thing, but it’s real that we have to think about safety.”

Now, the Huth family would like to extend their gratitude for the community’s support.

A GoFundMe account has been setup for the family with more information on how to help the Huth ohana.

“They’re grappling with life and trying to figure out the next moves. We, as a community, have really been there to try to support them and even though this tragedy happened; and even though you feel alone, you’re not alone.”