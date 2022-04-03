HONOLULU (KHON2) — The second arrest made in relation to the crash that claimed the life of a Maui Police Department employee was identified by officials.

On Sunday, MPD said Jesselee Decoite, 37, of Pukalani was arrested and charged with first-degree unauthorized entry motor vehicle and second-degree theft.

Decoite was one of two persons that police announced the arrests of on March 31 in connection to the crash that killed 55-year-old Terry Jones, MPD chief’s secretary.

Police first identified Robert Nelson as a possible suspect and said he confessed to breaking into Jones’ vehicle and stealing her purse on Feb. 24.

According to police, after Jones’ had her purse stolen, she chased after the suspect and crashed her vehicle at around 5:20 a.m. on Kula Highway.

Police said Decoite remains in custody with his bail set at $10,000.