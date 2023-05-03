HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bystander was in the right place at the right time to help a child escape an attempted kidnapping in Kaneohe.

Heeia Elementary sent a letter to parents alerting them of the off-campus incident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.

According to the school, the child was walking along Alaloa Street when a man approached and tried to lure the student into his car.

A parent witnessed the event and was able to assist the child, at which time the man drove off. The parent then escorted the child to campus.

Officials were alerted and the police were called.

Parents at Heeia Elementary School are a bit uneasy after the attempted kidnapping was reported Wednesday morning outside the school. Officials said another parent intervened, stopping anything worse from happening.

“It really scared me, honestly, just knowing that someone was trying to kidnap this kid really frightened me,” said Brittney Jennings, a parent.

“Oh, oh, I am so, so sad to hear this in our community; times are really getting bad,” said Mavis Chong, a grandparent.

“It’s very scary and dangerous for our children. We need to be more careful,” said Maria Babinska, a parent.

The school is asking parents and grandparents to talk to the children to make sure they’re familiar with the safety measures against stranger danger.

“We tell her how teenagers can actually go up to a little girl and act like they’re a friend and kind of lure them in. So, we tell her you can’t be, which is so sad; you can’t be friendly to strangers,” said a grandmother who didn’t want to be identified.

“I pick her up, and she knows never to go home with any stranger because they have a secret code. And if they don’t get the secret code, they know that person is not the person to pick them up,” said Chong.

The school also included safety tips in the letter:

● Stay away from strangers. Do not talk to or take anything from them.

● Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.

● Stay more than an arm’s reach away from strangers. If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately

from a trusted adult.

● Use the buddy system; avoid walking anywhere alone.

● If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger, yell for help.

● Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.

● Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.

The investigation into the incident continues. So, keep your children informed and educated on how to protect themselves from being kidnapped.