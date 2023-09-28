HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army Garrison is telling residents and businesses at Schofield Barracks to shelter in place as authorities search for an armed individual on base on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hawaii Department of Education, the lockdown includes two schools on base — Solomon and Daniel K Inouye elementary schools.

The Department of Enterprise Services and the Honolulu Police Department are searching for an individual who fits the following description:

5’10” male

Between the ages of 25 and 35

Mohawk-type haircut

Wearing a button-down collared aloha shirt, light blue jeans, tan Nike foam shoes with red swoosh and Multicam cross-body bag

The last potential location the man was seen at was near the PX/Commissary area at around 3:20 p.m.

Authorities said if you see a man matching the following description, do not approach him and call 808-655-7114 or 5555.

The Honolulu Fire Deparment was also called to assist HPD and is staged outside the military base on standby.