HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mother of a McKinley High School student recently killed by a hit and run driver on her way to school Is pleading with the City to keep habitual offenders off our roads.

Sixteen-year-old Sara Yara was run down while crossing Kapiolani Boulevard by a driver that has more than 160 traffic violations dating back decades, according to City records.

On the PBS Hawaii show “Insights” on Thursday, April 27, a panel including judges, prosecutors, police chiefs and others discussed a need for harsher penalties to deal with multiple offenders that are deemed dangerous.

“The lawn needs to change the ones that are trying. We understand the cost of living is high; but the ones that continually do it, they need to face repercussions. And they’re not,” declared Yara’s mom. “Could Sara be alive today f the guy was in jail? I wouldn’t know.”

“When a tragedy what a tragedy and there have been horrendous collisions over the years and we have two grieving parents here today, we are going to for repeat offenders driving without a license no insurance we’re gonna be asking for jail time,” said Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm.

The suspect involved in the dealy hit and run has not been charged for Yara’s death.

He remains free pending further investigation.