HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lawsuit is in the works for the family of Sara Yara. She was the McKinley High School student killed by a hit-and-run driver in February.

The attorney for the family said the prosecutor’s office could be held liable for not doing more to keep the suspect from getting back behind the wheel.

16-year-old Sara Yara was run over while crossing Kapiolani Boulevard on her way to school in February. The driver later turned himself in and was released pending investigation. He has not been charged.

Records show that he has more than 160 traffic violations, including several instances of driving without a license. The attorney for Yara’s family says he’s looking into whether the prosecutor’s office did enough to put the suspect behind bars when he appeared in court for those violations.

“To simply say, we have too many cases in traffic court, so let’s offer him a fine and don’t do it again. If that’s the way they handled revoked and suspended for this guy again and again and again, I think maybe we need to sue them,” said attorney Michael Green.

Green says some of the violations could have allowed the judge to sentence the suspect to a year in jail. And a lawsuit like this sends a strong message against habitual offenders.

“We’re trying to decide that we can make enough of a statement, so there are teeth in the laws and the prosecutors office doesn’t let this kind of person slip between the cracks. And if we can do that, we want to do that,” said Green.

Sara’s mother says the lawsuit isn’t about getting money. She says the law failed to protect her daughter so changes need to be made.

“How can someone continually do that? No, this person didn’t even care about the law, so he totally disregarded driving without a license and all we keep on doing is slapping him on the wrist,” said Chevy Saniatan.

Saniatan is also calling on state legislators to tighten up the laws for repeat offenders.

“I want to make a difference in the name of my daughter because she shouldn’t die in vain. Something should be done for her, in honor of her,” she said.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office says it is withholding comment at this time.