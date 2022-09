HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park.

The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating.