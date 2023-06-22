HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is providing an update on the “Safe and sound” program that they instigated in Waikīkī.

HPD began the program in September of 2022. It is a collaborative effort between police, prosecutors and the community to tackle crime in a collaborative effort.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HPD, crime is going down. The following is a look at the crime statistics that HPD has released to provide insight into the decrease in crimes in the area.

Crime info is as follows according HPD:

Burglaries have decreased by 15% with the “Safe and Sound” program in Waikīkī.

Robberies are down 32% with the “Safe and Sound” program in Waikīkī.

Assaults have dropped 3% with the “Safe and Sound” program in Waikīkī.

While assaults have a way to go before they lower like other crimes, HPD said additional help may be needed.

HPD said this is due to dealing with many individuals who need medical and mental health care who are located in the Waikīkī area.

“We really would like to see more ambulances more staffing for them if they could be in Waikīkī every day,” said Maj. Randall Platt of the Honolulu Police Department. “We would be able to refer because we run into these people who we feel are in need of services daily on the daily basis.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee said that discussions about implementing the program on other parts of the island will continue as more information comes on the effectiveness of the “Safe and Sound” program.