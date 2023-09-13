An image shows the map of Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority via GoHawaii.com)

WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — At around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, Officials from the County of Kauaʻi issued a road closure notification.

Officials indicated that until further notice, Ma‘alo Road by Wailua Falls and Kuamo‘o Road by the Wailua Reservoir were closed.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This was due to a police operation in the area in which Officials said that police were urging drivers to avoid the areas.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Officials updated the situation in which Kauaʻi Police Department reopened Ma‘alo Road by Wailua Falls and Kuamo‘o Road by the Wailua Reservoir.

KPD was conducting what has been described as an “operation” in connection with a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The suspect has yet to apprehended as KPD continues their search for him. After numerous tips from the community, KPD assessed the situation as follows, according to Officials.

KPD personnel received reports that numerous individuals were providing transport for the suspect.

This has led KPD to issue a warning to the public to remind them that “any person who renders assistance to [the suspect] is subject to prosecution for Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree, an offense punishable by up to 5 years in prison. Rendering assistance includes providing money, transportation, weapon, disguise, or other means of avoiding discovery, apprehension, prosecution, or conviction.”

KPD is asking the public to use extreme caution as they travel and not to provide transport for unknown individuals.

According to KPD, the suspect is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or the General Crimes Lieutenant at 808-241-1683.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For those wishing to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi at 808-246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi P3 Tips Mobile App, available for download on Android and Apple mobile devices.

Check back with KHON2.com for more updates as they become available.