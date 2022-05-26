HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the area of 925 S Beretania St. police have launched a weapons offense investigation.

According to Honolulu EMS, a 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition after they treated him for two apparent gunshot wounds to his lower body and hand.

The Honolulu Police Department stated that roads have been closed at Victoria Street between S Beretania and S King streets as they investigate.

The road closure was prompted at around 8:58 p.m.

Police are investigating.