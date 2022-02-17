Residents concerned after murder at police station

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are still many questions about the brutal beating death of a woman right outside the Kapolei police station. It raises concerns about those being released into the community.

Kapolei police station has been operating as the central receiving desk certain days of the week while HPD’s main desk on South Beretania Street has been under construction. Both the suspect, Michael Armstrong, and the victim were brought here after they were arrested and subsequently released.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 48-year-old Linda Johnson.

Police records show Johnson was arrested around 3 a.m. on Monday in Waikiki for park violations and taken to the Kapolei station. She was released about five hours later.

SHOPO President Robert Cavaco said he believed Johnson likely hung around the station because she was homeless.

According to police, it did not appear that Johnson knew Michael Armstrong when the two crossed paths.

Arrest logs show Armstrong was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and a worker at a halfway house in Mililani at 9:45 p.m. Monday and he was released Tuesday night in Kapolei.

Kapolei resident and neighborhood board member Mikiala Lidstone said this is concerning and it raises questions about the people who are being released into the community.

“We need to be more aware of the activity that is coming out and in to this really, this place that we really symbolizes safety and security,” Lidstone said.

Lidstone said she has noticed a change since the Kapolei station has been used more frequently for processing arrests.

“There’s definitely been an increase of suspicious behavior in our parks,” she explained.

Kapolei Neighborhood Board Chair Makana Paris said he’s also noticed more houseless people that seem to have social resource needs and mental illness issues in the area all the way to Kalaeloa.

Paris said most of them are not from the area.

Lidstone said they are also more aggressive and that, “I’ve seen more aggression more anger in the eyes of those that wander.”

Paris said they need more resources to deal with the issue and more police patrols.

Cavaco stated he is not sure how many officers were on duty at the time of the crime.

“But normally that swing shift, they don’t work with less than 18 officers,” Cavaco explained. “And we’re talking about coverage from Ka’ena Point going all the way to Fort Weaver Road, Ewa beach. And that’s a very, very large area.”

Resources can get stretched thin very quickly. Police are currently short about 300 officers.