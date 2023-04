HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a teen was shot overnight on Thursday, April 27 near the Liliha area.

Communities are on edge after several recent violent crimes.

Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot on Liliha Street after midnight on Thursday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the boy had multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, hip and hand.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital in serious condition.