HONOLULU(KHON2) — Officials are raising the red flag regarding fentanyl amid a handful of recent overdoses linked to the drug. And the United State Attorney said two new cases related to those deaths show dealers are relying more and more on cell phones and social media to market the drug.

A rash of recent overdoses linked to fentanyl has officials on high alert.

Gary Yabuta, Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Executive Director said in the last 10 days, there have been five fentanyl deaths.

And he said that’s just on Oahu.

According to the U.S. Attorney Clare Connors, those numbers could keep going up.

“We are finding that the overdose related deaths are going to correlate to the amount of drugs that we’re going to start seeing in our islands,” Connors explained. “So it’s a concern for us in law enforcement.”

She said her office filed two complaints where an overdose death was tied to fentanyl distribution.

According to court documents, a fentanyl overdose on Oct. 9 lead to an investigation and subsequent arrest of Sajib Anas. Anas is charged with distribution.

Court documents show how the phone of the person who overdosed helped lead investigators to Anas.

“The way we see fentanyl being marketed is through the phone,” Connors said. “So traffickers are going on Instagram accounts, through text messages, through different types of mobile devices.”

According to the DEA, drug traffickers are using emojis as a kind of code to market, and sell drugs via text and social media.

“These are all things that we need to be aware of, as a community parents need to be aware of,” Connors said. “Because as these two complaints demonstrate, what we are seeing is that this is an incredibly lethal product, that fentanyl, one pill can kill, and it needs to be a concern for all of us.”

Yabuta said it’s especially concerning with Halloween just around the corner and the fact that rainbow fentanyl looks just like candy.

“My positions as the HIDTA director is to advise parents no to let their children take any candies from any strangers,” Yabuta said.

Nikos Leverenz, manager of the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center, said they have fentanyl test strips and Narcan, which is used to counteract a fentanyl overdose.

Leverenz said Hawaii residents can get two doses of Narcan free of charge by filling out a form and taking an overdose prevention training course online.