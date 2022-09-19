HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Puna man has been charged with murder after police discovered the body of a 34-year-old woman at a Hawaiian Beaches property on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Police initially responded to a burglary just after 5 a.m. on Kahakai Boulevard. When they arrived they found broken windows and the body of Makalapuanani Mauga, she had sustained blunt force trauma injuries to her head and body.

The Hawaii Prosecutor’s office said in a news release Monday that 36-year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho, II was charged with murder, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer and criminal property damage. Carvalho was also charged with habitual property crime. Initially prosecutors said he was charged with a sixth offense, but later said that was not correct.

The prosecutor’s office is seeking a sentencing enhancement for the Murder in the Second Degree charge because the murder was allegedly “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity,” according to officials. The sentencing enhancement would make the penalty a life sentence without parole. The penalty for Murder in the Second Degree is usually a life term with the possibility of parole.

Carvalho is expected to make an initial appearance Monday afternoon. He remains in custody in lieu of $1,055,000 bail.