HONOLULU (KHON2) — Love triangle murder suspect Eric Thompson said he and his wife signed a post-marital agreement after her affair with the victim, Jon Tokuhara.

Thompson revealed during cross-examination that the agreement grants him the family house and sole custody of their child if they separate or divorce.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Thompson testified on Thursday that his wife told him about her affair with Tokuhara in July 2021, about six months before the murder. He said they were able to work on the marriage; and by the holidays, things were almost back to normal.

So, the prosecutor asked why he and his wife, Joyce, signed a post-marital agreement in December in which he gets to keep the house and sole custody of their daughter.

“Who gets sole, legal custody?” asked Deputy Prosecutor Benjamin Rose.

“Eric Thompson,” said Thompson.

“That would be you?” asked Rose.

“Yes,” said Thompson.

When questioned by his attorney, Thompson said it was actually his wife’s idea.

“We’ve been together for so long. She knew that I was never gonna leave her, and she knew that she was never going to cheat again. So, she said ‘hey, look, I’ll prove it to you.’,” said Thompson.

The prosecutor also pointed out that even though the affair only lasted a couple of months, Joyce and Tokuhara had fallen in love.

“So, she did tell you that she said I love you to John Takahara?” said Rose.

“She said yeah, at some point they were, yeah,” said Thompson.

The prosecutor said even though the affair had ended, Thompson was still mad at Tokuhara and that’s why Thompson allegedly shot him four times with a .22 caliber gun. Investigators found several guns and ammunition in Thompson’s house.

“On Feb. 1, 2022, you had 1,774 rounds of 22 caliber bullets?” asked Rose.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Yeah, that’s right,” said Thompson.

Thompson also testified that there were still issues of trust in December, a month before the murder, when Joyce wanted to see a psychic.

“I thought she was done with psychics and then I come to find out that she was seeking another one,” said Thompson

“So you still didn’t trust your wife in December 2021?” asked Rose.

“During that psychic incident, yes,” said Thompson.