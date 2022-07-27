HONOLULU (KHON2) — Businesses in the Campbell Industrial Park area say it’s a playground for thieves. Honolulu police recently reported criminals stole $20,000 worth of equipment at the H-Power Plant.

Some businesses, like Jensen Precast, are taking matters into their own hands. The company has been burglarized seven times over the last year and even spent $250,000 to put up barbed wire fencing to keep thieves away.

“Two weeks after we completed the gates the burglars just rammed through the gate with no regard to personal property,” said Garret Lau of Jensen Precast.

This year alone, the company has had two trucks, all their welding machines, batteries and laptops stolen.

“The complainants mentioned the timing when these suspects commit the crimes, it’s timed to when we’re not there,” said Capt. Stason Tanaka of the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD reported 19 burglaries in Campbell Industrial as of this month, compared to 41 in total last year. Police are urging businesses to upgrade surveillance and security measures. However, loss after loss, it’s getting tough for some.

“I have a 12 acre plot and security firms want $1,200 to $1,500 a month and I can’t really afford to add any additional security at this point,” Lau said.

Now, the Honolulu City Council is looking into repurposing traffic cameras into surveillance for HPD. The area is one way in, one way out and it could serve as a way to catch thieves. Community members are on board with the idea.

“It’s people coming in and being able to lift those big generators and putting them on those trucks and truck them out of Kalaeloa,” said Demont Conner of Ho’omanapono Political Action Committee.

The City Council expects the resolutions to repurpose the cameras to be done soon. Until then, police say it’ll take teamwork to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

“We assure you that they take all the case seriously and we’ll work the cases to get them solved,” said Tanaka.