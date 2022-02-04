Preliminary hearing for suspect in Ala Moana knife incident rescheduled due to his injuries

Male suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting fronting bus stop near Ala Moana Center at Kona Iki Street and Kona Street. A bullet from an HPD officer ricocheted off an Ala Moana female security guard. Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Feb. 4 preliminary hearing for the suspect in a knife incident at Ala Moana was moved to Feb. 25 as Ricky Kaleopaa recovers from his injuries.

The incident happened on Jan. 24 at around 10:30 p.m. in the Ala Moana area.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD said they told Kaleopaa to drop the knife many times.

Kaleopaa then allegedly charged at the police officers with the knife and he was shot by two HPD officers.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

A female security guard who was standing approximately 30 yards away was hit in the leg by one of the bullets that may have ricocheted off another object. She was treated at the scene and released.

Kaleopaa is charged with attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, second degree attempted assault and terroristic threatening.