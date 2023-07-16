HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating another animal cruelty case, this time on Oahu’s North Shore.

A pregnant cat was found paralyzed near Haleiwa Beach Park on Saturday night with a possible pellet bullet to her back.

Kelvin, who lives on Oahu’s North Shore said he found the cat around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Haleiwa Beach Park.

“She pulled herself out from a bunch of foliage and bushes, and dragged herself across an entry roadway onto a side road,” he said.

“I saw she didn’t have the use of her back legs, and I guess upon checking on her, I didn’t see any visible wound open but it was obvious that she was hurt,” said Kelvin. “Her belly was kind of bloated so I did assume she was pregnant.”

Kelvin took care of the cat and called Rescue Kitties of Hawaii who took over and took her to the vet.

The X-ray scan showed she is pregnant with five kittens, but without being able to move her back legs, her quality of life is low.

“I’m leaning towards [the person used] a high power pellet gun, because it looks like a large caliber pellet gun, it looks the size of about a 22- bullet in her back,” said Bret Thompsett, vice president of Rescue Kitties of Hawaii. “Without actually removing it, we don’t know for certain, but from the look of the X-Ray and seeing the pellet lodged into her spine, it looks to be of a bigger size.”

“The babies are still alive inside of her, but we don’t know at this point,” he added. “We can’t get an accurate age of the babies we don’t know how far along they are, we could do an emergency C-section and find out they’re premature and they pass away or we could go hard route and euthanize mom and the babies would pass away peacefully with mom.”

He said the cat cannot urinate on her own and they don’t know if the cat will be able to give birth either.

Thompsett and others said it’s a disturbing trend of animal cruelty across the island.

“If you see something, say something, animal cruelty is definitely a gateway to other things and if you know someone who is cruel to animals, who knows what next for them,” said Thompsett.

A protest was held in Nanakuli on Sunday after a dog was found hung by the foot on a fence over a week ago, and after an endangered Hawaiian monk seal was found beaten to death on a west side beach.

NOAA has increased its reward for information on the death of the monk seal Malama to $8,800.

Anyone with information on this cat is asked to call police.

