HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a cryptocurrency scheme going around, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Police reported that people are getting text messages from someone claiming to be from their financial institution stating their bank account has been compromised.

The text message asks the bank customer to transfer their account balance into cryptocurrency like bitcoin, until the fraudulent transactions can be resolved.

Police said customers are asked to go to a bitcoin ATM to to deposit their money, obtain a receipt, and to send a picture of the transaction to the person who claims to represent the bank. The image has account information thieves use to steal money.

If this happens to you, call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.