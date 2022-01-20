Police unable to locate 2 suspects after alleged Honolulu robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police reported they were unable to locate two armed male suspects after they allegedly robbed a retail business in Honolulu.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when two unknown males entered the establishment apparently armed with a “dangerous instrument,” according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

After the alleged robbery, HPD stated the suspects left in an unidentified vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests but continue to investigate the incident.

