HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said he stole over $20,000 worth of items from a retail store in Waikele.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

HPD said that the suspect ran off but was caught and arrested by around 5:40 p.m.

The suspect was later released pending investigation.